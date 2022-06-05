Lancaster County’s Plain farmers have increasingly been willing to look elsewhere for land — to neighboring counties, as well as out of state, where agricultural real estate often comes at a lower cost.

That shift, experts say, is partially driven by growing populations competing for often limited available land in Lancaster County, where agricultural space has long been valued well above statewide and national averages, typically selling for tens of thousand of dollars per acre. Increased population density can drive up costs.

“It’s affecting the family farm structure that was so normal in ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Chet Lapp, a realtor in the Plain community.

Lapp pointed to the community’s traditional livestock and grain operations, which, in many cases, struggle to produce profits necessary to cover land costs.

“It’s really difficult to buy a large tract of land at $30,000 (an acre) to pay that back solely with agricultural products,” said Lapp of William Penn Real Estate Associates in Manheim Township. “That idea of milking 40 cows and farming corn and alfalfa is just becoming very hard.”

That’s especially true, Lapp said, because they are competing with farmers outside the Plain community who have the capital, modern equipment and capability to buy up available agricultural real estate and grow already-large operations.

Plain communities, however, have their own advantages. Amish farmers often are willing to leverage connections and other revenue streams to acquire land, Lapp said. Carpentry, masonry, farm market stands and tourism all bring millions of dollars each year.

That money, Lapp said, translates to buying power — a power many Plain people are willing to invest in Lancaster County agriculture real estate, even if they never plan to farm it.

Part of that is cultural legacy, but purchasing nearby land also grants Plain landowners some control over who their neighbors will be, said Steve Nolt, director of the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies at Elizabethtown College.

“Having a lot of heavy traffic in your neighborhood is not the most conducive to a horse and buggy or a horse-farming culture,” he said.

Amish birth rates have not declined in recent years, and 80% to 85% of Amish children choose to remain within the community, Nolt said, calling that a “robust” retention rate. Among a sizable portion of that population, there remains a commitment to farming, said Nolt, who also is a professor of history and Anabaptist studies.

The obstacle is that there isn’t much good, affordable farmland available in the parts of Lancaster County where the Amish and other Plain people traditionally have lived — concentrated “roughly between Route 30 and Route 23 going east of Lancaster,” Nolt said.

That has forced Lancaster County Amish to expand, growing into the Lititz, Manheim, Mount Joy and Elizabethtown areas, as well as outside the county. Lower land prices and less dense population in at least some of those areas can make relocation more enticing, Nolt said.

“The absolute number of Amish farmers in Lancaster County remains quite high, so there is still, like, this commitment to farming as a way of life. There just isn’t a lot more land available; there is only so much land in Lancaster County,” Nolt said. “So what’s happened is that you do have … Amish people moving.”