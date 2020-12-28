Police in Lancaster are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say robbed a Pizza Hut at gunpoint.

The man, armed with a handgun, entered the Pizza Hut at 777 Manor Street at approximately 5:49 p.m. on Dec. 23, police said. The man then demanded cash and left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Police described the suspect as a dark-skinned man in his early-to-mid 20s who was approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a hoodie with a camouflage pattern, a mask, dark pants and two-tone boots.

The man was last seen leaving the area on foot heading toward Fifth Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.