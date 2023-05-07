PITTSTON — Mayor Michael Lombardo said he has one regret from his first term in office: not working harder to help a home rule study commission complete the hard work of writing a new city charter.

When he was elected mayor in 1998, Lombardo said the city was in dire need of funds. To cover its expenses, Pittston was borrowing $2 million annually from the state.

“We were knocking on the door of distress,” he said.

In his first term, voters took the first step toward a home rule charter by authorizing the study commission. But the elected members, confused over the process and goals, never finished the process.

Lombardo blamed himself, saying he tried to navigate the process on his own without anticipating how difficult it would be.

Lancaster city is poised to embark on the home rule process, with a vote to approve a study commission on the May 16 primary ballot. Lombardo credits himself for motivating Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace to consider home rule as she looked ahead to a likely budget deficit when federal COVID-19 recovery money runs dry. And he said said Sorace is using Pittston as a roadmap for how Lancaster could succeed under home rule.

What is home rule? The Pennsylvania Constitution allows counties and municipalities to adopt home rule charters written by local officials and approved by voters. Under home rule, local governments take greater control of their finances by operating without some of the constraints of state law. While both Act 47’s “distressed” status and a home rule charter give local governments more power over local taxes, Act 47 differs in that it gives state government more oversight of a local government’s financial decisions.

State law limits the taxing authority of third-class cities like Pittston (and Lancaster). One answer is a home rule charter, which can help cities get around some of those restrictions and, importantly, shift the tax burden away from property owners by levying higher income taxes.

In 2011, Pittston took another go at home rule, but this time with guidance from state officials and experts. Lombardo, who was still passionate about securing a charter, was elected to the seven-member study commission that drafted the city’s new home rule charter, which then needed voter approval.

A year later, that charter was adopted with more than 60% of the vote, and Lombardo believes its success outweighs anything the city has accomplished in its 129-year history.

On a Wednesday afternoon last month at a sandwich shop in town, he used a napkin, a Diet Coke can and a water bottle to explain. The can and bottle represent police and fire, two expenses Lombardo said no city can live without.

The napkin stands for everything else — public works, City Hall salaries, recycling and the Pittston library. Without the extra funds generated under home rule, the napkin slowly crumples, he said, taking with it all the other services a city provides to its residents.

Pittston’s charter allowed the city to have a bigger napkin, Lombardo said, by relying more on earned income taxes.

This year, he said, is the first in two decades the city hasn’t borrowed money from the state.

Old becomes new

A three-story building with faded paint that reads “Pittston Apparel Co.” off Kennedy Boulevard serves as a reminder of Pittston’s past and future.

At one point, the building was a warehouse for a booming women’s undergarment business. Pittston used to be a leader in garment making, before the industry collapsed in the 1980s.

The Kennedy Boulevard building sat unoccupied for years, though a number of businesses made attempts at finding success in its concrete corridors before failing.

Now, the building has a promising future, which Lombardo attributes in part to home rule. In the summer, it will be converted to The Waterfront — home to a coffee shop, a boutique hair salon and 27 rental units that are already spoken for.

Developments like The Waterfront pop up regularly in Pittston now. Rob Bresnahan, a local business owner and investor, attributes that to downtown revitalization efforts.

Pittston has a young and fresh look to it despite its long history. Downtown is colorful, lined with abstract sculpture and bright murals depicting scenes of the city’s past. The sidewalks and roads are in pristine condition, and the buildings have a shiny look to them.

When private investors like Bresnahan see how much Pittston invests in its downtown district, he said they also want to get in on the action. He has invested in at least five developments, and he plans to continue putting money into the city to create rental units, eateries and hotels.

“There was a lull. For almost 20 years, there wasn’t much happening in the city,” Bresnahan said. “There’s a lot of excitement (now). … There’s not another city that embraces the energy like Pittston.”

How home rule helped

Pittston’s revitalization efforts started at least a decade before home rule was enacted in 2013, but Lombardo said the charter launched Pittston into territory he thought was possible only decades down the road.

The greatest tool the charter gave the city was more control of the earned income tax. The tax first bumped up half a percent, or to 1.5%, and was last raised to 2.2% two years ago. Property taxes, meanwhile, have stayed flat for 13 years.

Property taxes can be a problematic — and some say unfair — revenue source, as state law requires all property to be taxed the same regardless of whether it is used for commercial or residential purposes, or whether it’s owned by a wealthy person or someone on a limited, fixed income. Without a home rule charter, most municipalities are forced to rely on property taxes because other taxes are subject to state-mandated caps.

Pittston established a homestead exemption for senior residents and people on fixed incomes as a way to address the inequities created by a citywide property tax. The exemption, adopted under home rule, absolves $16,500 of property value from being taxed for homeowners who qualify.

Steps to home rule The May 16 primary asks city voters whether they support the creation of a nine-member commission to study whether Lancaster should consider home rule. Primary voters also can vote for up to nine commission members out of 17 declared candidates.

If primary voters approve the commission, the nine winning commissioners will begin their work ten days after the election results are certified, and the commission holds its first public meeting within 15 days of members taking their oath.

February 2024: The commission concludes its nine-month study process and will vote on whether to draft a home rule charter. If so, it will spend the next nine months drafting one; if not, the commission will be dissolved.

October to November 2024: The commission shares its home rule charter with the public.

Election Day 2024: The Nov. 5 allot will ask voters whether to adopt the commission’s home rule charter. The commission dissolves after the election.

January 2025: If approved, the home rule charter is officially enacted. Depending on the charter’s provisions, other changes could require new elections.

Lancaster city leans on its property tax, which is expected to cover nearly 50% of all general fund expenses in 2023. However, the $33.3 million coming in from property taxes doesn’t even cover Lancaster’s public safety costs, which include police and fire services to the tune of $42.5 million a year.

Pittston, a city of about 7,500 residents, regularly brings in around $2.5 million a year from the earned income tax, money Lombardo said made many of the city’s revitalization ventures possible. That was after the city was able to stabilize and grow all of the basic necessities such as increasing police vehicles from three to 14 and expanding the public works department, which has saved the city money in the long term.

City Administrator Joe Moskovitz said home rule was a necessary move for Pittston because state laws no longer work for third-class cities — which includes most of the smaller cities in the state. Higher property taxes only hurt people, he said, but they used to be the only way the city could cover its expenses.

In a report by the Pennsylvania Economy League, the research organization calls state tax laws outdated because, when they were set in 1965, they weren’t designed to grow with inflation.

“The beauty of earned income tax is you don’t have to raise taxes to get more revenue,” Moskovitz said, noting that tax receipts grow as people naturally start earning more.

Some people were uneasy initially when the city raised taxes, but Moskovitz said most haven’t noticed the extra $5 or so that comes out of every paycheck.

Pittston’s home rule charter also adjusted the structure of its government. All of the city departments moved under the supervision of Lombardo and Moskovitz, instead of City Council, which they say has made government more efficient.

“Home rule has given us flexibility,” Lombardo said. “I think we’ve got it all figured out.”