Pittsburgh’s mayor is in the midst of a 14-day self-quarantine after attending a conference in Washington, D.C. that was also attended by two people who later tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a video message posted Thursday evening.

Mayor Bill Peduto, 55, attended the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference on March 10 and 11. Conference organizers announced on Tuesday that two people who attended the conference tested positive for COVID-19. A city official said they do not believe he came into contact with either of the two people diagnosed with the disease,

“In being abundantly careful, I will be in quarantine for 14 days. I have absolutely no symptoms. I feel great — not great enough to clean my basement, but great,” Peduto said in the video, filmed in his dining room.

During the video message, he said he was on a call with White House officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, who warned that number of confirmed and presumptive cases would rise during the next 72 hours, partly from testing and partly because the disease continues to spread.

“Pittsburgh, we’re going to get through this. And the reason we’re going to get through it is we’re going to work together,” Peduto said.

Peduto returned to Pittsburgh on March 11, the day the city canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Two days later, on Friday, Peduto declared a state of emergency in Pittsburgh that, among other things, limited the size of gatherings to 250 people. By the end of the weekend, that number was reduced to 50, in accordance with changing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The declaration occurred during a frantic three-day stint during which cities across the country began canceling major gatherings, sports leagues canceled or postponed seasons and states began urging non-essential businesses to shut their doors, all in an effort to slow the spread of a global pandemic that has upended daily life around the world.

The sudden announcements were spurred by CDC and National Institutes of Health officials who were alarmed by a lack of urgency from the White House and repeated pronouncements from President Trump that the virus behind the pandemic was under control and would go away. They got in touch with local officials through back channels, pleading with them to take action, Peduto said.

“There were reports coming out from CDC and NIH on Thursday (March 12), but the information from those reports were already with the experts, and they were sharing them with us,” Peduto said on March 13, during a press conference announcing the city’s emergency measures.

CDC officials warned local officials that the outbreak was not getting enough attention from the Trump administration, and that it was up to them to blunt the worst effects of the growing crisis, Peduto said.

“There is a way to minimize the impact, but it needs to happen right now,” public health officials said, according to Peduto.

With no guidance from the federal government, city officials were left to come up with emergency measures themselves. They used something unavailable to their predecessors of 1918: cell phones, email and text messages with each other.

Shortly before announcing Pittsburgh’s emergency declaration, Peduto spoke to Philadelphia Mayor Michael Kenney and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who had just canceled his city’s famous marathon. He had been trading emails and texts with other mayors about the problem as well.

Peduto, during the emergency declaration announcement, remarked on the fluidity of the situation facing America’s policymakers and elected officials.

“I can tell you where we are this week, I can tell you where we’ll be next weekend,” Peduto said. "...Then, next week, we’ll have something different, I’m sure.”

Four days later, the National League of Cities warned their attendees of possible exposure.