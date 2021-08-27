Route 372 in East Drumore Township will be closed starting Monday as a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew works on an emergency pipe replacement project.

A detour will be in place using Route 272, Scotland Road and Church Road. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week, at which time normal traffic will resume.

The pipe is located about half a mile east of Route 272.

Traffic updates are available at 511PA.com, by calling 5-1-1 and through the 511PA smartphone application and social media pages.