A section of Valley Road between Oregon Pike (Route 272) and Lititz Pike (Route 501) in Manheim Township will be closed three days next week for a pipe-replacement project.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The road will be open to local traffic.

A detour will use Oregon Pike, Lititz Pike and Petersburg Road (Route 722).