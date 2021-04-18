A pickup truck fire caught fire along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Clay Township on Sunday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The vehicle caught fire on the eastbound Turnpike, or Route 76, near mile marker 277.5, near Middle Creek, just before 4 p.m., the supervisor said.

Initial dispatch reports indicated that the pickup truck was fully involved.

The supervisor was unsure how the vehicle caught fire, but said it was off to the side of the road.

No was injured in the fire, the supervisor said.