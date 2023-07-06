Russ and Lisa Cordner were sound asleep when an earth-rattling bang made them jump to their feet around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“I was on my feet before I was processing what was going on,” said Russ Cordner, who lives with his wife at 867 N. Colebrook Road. “I thought I was going to meet my maker.”

The bang was a propane-based explosion that wiped out the Rapho Township public works building less than a quarter-mile away. The massive explosion, which injured no one, could be felt across Lancaster County and north into Lebanon County.

The Cordners ran outside and were greeted with a wall of black smoke hovering just up the street and a tornado of debris, including insulation, wood chips and nails, swirling up from the site and spraying over neighboring properties and farm fields.

Thursday morning, the neighborhood around the explosion site looked like a battlefield, with countless smashed windows, boarded up houses and a pink and gray snow of insulation covering the ground for miles around.

At the center of it all was the mangled wreckage of what once served as the township public works building, directly behind the township administrative center.

Rapho Township Supervisor Lowell Fry said two houses have been condemned because of the explosion, with notices pinned to 951 and 935 N. Colebrook Road.

Fry said township employees are in the process of moving offices to the Mastersonville Fire Company station on Meadow View Road, and he expects them to be up and running by Monday. Fry said crews are still evaluating buildings in the area and getting estimates on damage, characterizing the work as a slow crawl.

Residents and relief teams flocked to the site Wednesday, offering food, shelter and support for residents evacuated from the 900 block of North Colebrook Road. Locals brought in coolers of food, Kreider Farms sent in a truck of supplies and Mission Barbecue was seen delivering food in the area.

Laura Burke, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Red Cross, said seven volunteers spent the day handing out supplies and offering emotional and physical support to families who had to leave their homes. She said the team has moved to the second stage of disaster relief, working with two families (six people total) to find housing and supplies and meet any other needs that arise as a result of their displacement.

“There’s great community support here in Manheim,” Burke said. “We’re very thankful for our partners.”

The Cordners were able to return to their home Wednesday evening, where they greeted insurance and restoration companies coming to their door to offer services.

Russ Cordner said his house sustained minor damage, but a smell of chemicals and burning lingers in their home, and the water in their shower ran orange for part of the night.

“I jumped at every flippin’ bang or noise,” Lisa Cordner said. “It was eerie quiet all night last night.”