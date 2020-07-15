In a statement released by the PIAA, fall sports for high schools across Pennsylvania will take place as originally planned.

PIAA is moving forward with start of the Fall Sports Season as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/HGyoPde6cB — PIAA (@PIAASports) July 15, 2020

Although fall sports will resume, guidelines have been developed by each school in the PIAA to ensure the health and safety of their student athletes.

"Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes which is paramount in moving forward with athletics. Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day," the PIAA's statement reads.

Heat Acclimation for football will begin on August 10, with the rest of the fall sports starting practice on August 17.