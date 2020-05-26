Think you know what it's like being a police officer?

Unless you have family in law enforcement or have gone through the city's citizen's police academy, you probably don’t, according to Chief Jarrad Berkihiser.

And behind each badge is a real person, he said. "This is a job (but) they have lives outside of the police department."

Like Officer Ben Bradley, who's saved three people's lives: "When you go and you actually use your own hands to restart a person's heart … it's probably one of the most rewarding things there is to experience in this profession."

Or Officer Codi Herr, who doesn't see a drug addict when she encounters an overdose victim (queue to the 9 minute mark), but rather a person with a problem "drowning in shame. And I don't want to be the source of more shame for them."

And then she shares that her sister became addicted to heroin around 13 or 14, leading to a cycle of recovery and relapse before she died.

The two officers, and more than 20 others, offer a glimpse into policing in "Behind the Guardians." In photographs and brief interviews on the department's Facebook page (with plans for a website and release on other social media) the department is trying to put a human face on officers and build community relationships.

Lancaster photographer Jennifer Foster, who previously created a similar project about nurses, is documenting officers.

Telling our story

"We're trying to tell our story, is really just what this is all about and that story is sometimes going to be difficult to tell and may not always paint the best picture of a police officer, but we're not holding back," Berkihiser said Friday.

The department has final say over what's used, but Berkihiser said aside from edits for clarity and occasionally blocking out parts of people's faces, the department isn't interfering. Foster has been to accidents, warrant services and a lot of domestic calls.

"We want to be able to show the level of crisis that we deal with on a daily basis, but also protect people's privacy," Berkihiser said of blocking people’s faces.

Foster, who generally shoots commercial photography and for nonprofits, said the project has been meaningful and insightful.

Foster's goal is to go beyond what people may take away from what are often brief, chance encounters with police.

“It's amazing how many people are nervous around police officers,” she said. “If we can help people feel comfortable with our police officers in our community, they'd be much more willing to reach out and connect with them."

Recruitment opportunity

The project could also help with the ongoing challenge of recruiting. The project’s $12,000 cost is split between the nonprofit Lancaster City Police Foundation and the department's recruiting budget.

Berkihiser sought volunteers. Now, having seen Foster's work, others want to participate, he said.

"Police officers are generally very guarded just because of the work we do and they're concerned about their safety and their family's safety," he said.

Bradley, a K9 handler, said he took part "because the general public believes they know what we do and why we do it. However, unless you have put on the badge and the 30-40 pounds of gear we wear, you don't really know. This was a nice way for the officers within our department to share their thoughts and experiences and to open up a little."

Foster, the photographer, agreed.

"I learned that people don't always understand that police officers are dealing with hard things every day, all of the time,” she said.

One surprising thing she’s found during the project?

Drivers too often don't get out of the way of police with sirens coming behind them in traffic; often, they're the first responders to crashes and other medical emergencies.

"Thirty seconds, or even five seconds, can save a life," Foster said.