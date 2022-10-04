A nearby water main break has resulted in classes at Phoenix Academy being shuttered for the day.

The break subsequently caused flooding in the lower level of the building, The School District of Lancaster reported in a Facebook statement.

Repairs from the district's facilities department are already underway. Since the city water authority has shut off water to the building as part of its own repair work, water service will likely not return, so Tuesday classes are canceled.

The closure affects only Phoenix Academy; all other SDoL schools are following normal class schedules.