The famous Solari board from Philadelphia's 30th Street Station can now be viewed at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg.
The board, also know as a split-flap board, was a staple in the Philadelphia Amtrak station for years until it was taken out of service last year. The board displayed train departures and arrivals through a mechanism that flipped with a distinct noise. The schedule display board is now digital.
Museum Director Patrick Morrison said the Solari board will be on loan to the museum until 2022, when the plan is to return it to 30th Street Station, where it will remain on display.
"It is displayed exactly as it was when it operated of the last time," Morrison said. "Which is kind of neat, like a time capsule."
While the board will not be functioning while at the museum, staff is working on a video for the exhibit which will show what the Solari board looked like when it did function.
The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is located at 300 Gap Rd, Strasburg, and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.