The Philadelphia Phillies have canceled "all activity at Citizens Bank Park" today after a coach and a clubhouse attendant tested positive for COVID-19. No players tested positive.

The Phillies and baseball have been rocked this week after more than 15 Miami Marlins players tested positive for the virus following a three-game series in Philadelphia last weekend.

That prompted the postponement games between the Phillies and New York Yankees and the marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

Wednesday, the Phillies announced that their game that was to be played Friday at Citizens Bank Park against the Toronro Blue Jays has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

