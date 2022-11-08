A Philadelphia man died in a motorcycle crash on Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township on Friday.

Samuel Bradley Jr., 61, died of multiple traumatic injuries from the crash, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's office. The agency ruled his death accidental.

Officers with East Lampeter Township Police responded at 10:22 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to a reported single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike. Officers determined Bradley was traveling eastbound when he hit a curb on the southeast side of the road at its intersection with Chateau Hill, police said. Bradley came off the motorcycle as it slid across the roadway and stopped in the westbound lane.

Bradley was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with severe injuries, and hospital staff notified the Coroner's Office that he died at 2:20 p.m.

Police said there's no evidence that Bradley was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and he did not have passengers.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.