A Philadelphia-area baby was among the first in the U.S. to be born following a uterus transplant, Penn Medicine announced this week.

The mother, 33-year-old Jennifer Gobrecht, was born without a uterus, and her son Benjamin was born in November via C-section at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to a news release.

Benjamin is the second baby in the nation to be born following transplantation of a uterus from a deceased donor, Penn Medicine said.

About 70 uterus transplants performed worldwide, and Benjamin was the eighth baby in the United States to be born to the recipient of a uterus transplant, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

"My husband and I have always wanted to grow our family, but we knew the limited options meant it might never happen,” Gobrecht said, calling her son "a perfect miracle."

"It’s all thanks to a truly incredible team of doctors and nurses and the selfless donor who made my dream of motherhood come true. When I signed up for this trial, I hoped it would help my husband and me start a family, but I also strongly believe in helping others. My hope is that through this research, others with similar struggles will have the same opportunity.”

Penn Medicine is the parent organization of Lancaster General Health.