A United States District Judge sentenced a Philadelphia man to a four-year prison term after Amtrak police found him to in possession of a firearm at the Lancaster train station.

When police at the Lancaster train station approached 32-year-old Khalil Key after he exited a train from Philadelphia, he dropped his backpack and fled.

Police found a loaded Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in Key's backpack, a news release from the US Attorney's Office said.

Key pleaded guilty in November 2019 for illegal possession of a firearm. He had been previously convicted of weapons offenses, making it illegal for him to own a firearm.

US District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl sentenced Key to 52 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release, the news release said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Amtrak Police.