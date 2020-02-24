A Philadelphia man accessed an employees-only area at Kay Jewelers and stole $187,000 worth of merchandise Jan. 1, police said.

Duanne Richard Pierce, 56, has been charged with corrupt organizations, organized retail theft, burglary and related offenses after an investigation by Lancaster city police.

Lancaster city police responded to a complaint of theft at Kay Jewelers, located in Park City Center, and found that an unknown man and two accomplices were involved in the burglary.

Police were able to identify Pierce through surveillance videos from Park City and other retail stores.

Philadelphia police located and arrested Pierce in relation to a warrant from Fairfax County, Virginia, Feb. 20, police said, and then Lancaster city police went to Philadelphia and arrested Pierce Feb. 21.

Pierce was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $1,000,000 bail, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police are still investigating the identities of Pierce's accomplices, police said.

For more Lancaster County police news