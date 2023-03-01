A Philadelphia man is in custody after police say he burglarized several Dunkin' stores in Pennsylvania and Delaware in 2022, including two from October in Lancaster County.

Louis Myers Jr., 26, of Gilham Street in Philadelphia, stole safes and looted cash drawers at Dunkin’ locations in Manor and Manheim townships with the help of another man, according to court documents. Police charged Myers with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief for each Lancaster burglary.

Police have not identified the other man.

Officers with Manor Township Police responded the Dunkin’ at 1906 Columbia Ave. in Manor Township the morning of Oct. 17, 2022. A store manager showed them security footage from 2:57 a.m. of two men with face coverings breaking the drive thru window, lifting the safe out the window and into a gray GMC SUV, according to the criminal complaint.

MORE: Columbia man charged with raping and killing girl to be tried in Lancaster County court

MORE: Harrisburg man stole more than $14K in merchandise from E-town Nordstrom facility: police

MORE: Last suspect arrested for Jan. Pershing Ave. shooting

Officers with Manheim Township Police also responded that morning to the Dunkin’ at 1242 Lititz Pike for a burglary. A shift manager showed officers security footage from 2:33 a.m. that showed two masked men break a glass door of the building, smash cash drawers and load a safe into a gray GMC SUV, according to a separate criminal complaint.

The men stole a total of $3,427 cash and caused $3,500 in damage to the drive-thru window from the Columbia Avenue Dunkin’, and stole an additional $3,779 cash and caused $2,300 damage at the Lititz Pike Dunkin’, according to court documents.

Manor and Manheim police learned similar burglaries happened in Delaware – one in Laurel on Oct. 21, and another in Newark on Nov. 14. Investigators were able to identify Myers as one of the men, and said gray GMC SUV involved in the Delaware burglaries was the same on seen at the Lancaster County locations, according to the complaint. Police also learned the SUV was reported stolen following an armed carjacking in Haddon Township, New Jersey, on Sept. 28.

Delaware State Police arrested Myers following another burglary of a Dunkin’ in Bethel on Dec. 4. Police with Manor and Manheim townships identified Myers by the large scar on his face and contents of the SUV, including a stolen backpack with the name "Tenaj B" on the back, according to the complaint.

Myers is incarcerated at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington, Delaware. His two criminal dockets, both listed inactive as of Wednesday, do not indicate when he will be arraigned.