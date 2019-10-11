Those who visited the Philadelphia International Airport in Delaware County earlier this month could have been exposed to measles.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued the alert, warning travelers who were at the Philly airport on Wednesday, October 2, and Thursday, October 3.

The potential exposures occurred at the following locations and times:

-- Wednesday, Oct. 2, Terminal F from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

-- Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal F from 4 p.m. to midnight.

-- Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal A from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

-- Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal A/B shuttle bus from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

“An individual with a suspected case of measles was present in the Philadelphia International Airport on two days and may have exposed many individuals,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“The Department of Health is working with the county and municipal health departments to notify Pennsylvanians who were on flights with the suspected case, but other individuals may have been exposed at the airport during the identified times; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal. If you believe you might have been exposed and experience symptoms, please contact your health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.”

Cases in Pennsylvania

This year, 15 cases of measles have been confirmed in Pennsylvania, according to the state health department. More than 1,200 cases have been reported nationwide, the most since 1992.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person, according to the state Department of Health.

Symptoms typically appear one to three weeks after exposure:

-- rash

-- high fever

-- cough

-- red, watery eyes

Who is most at risk?

According to Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC):

-- Infants less than one year of age who are too young to have received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine

-- Individuals who refused vaccinatio

-- Individuals from parts of the world where there is low vaccination coverage or circulating measles

You may still be at risk if:

-- you were vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine, which was used from 1963 through 1967, and have not been revaccinated

-- you were born after 1957 and have only received one dose of MMR vaccine