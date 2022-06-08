A group of Republican voters in East Drumore Township is appealing a Lancaster County judge’s ruling that denied their request for a hand recount of votes in the 100th Legislative District primary.

Based on four voters’ claims of fraud during the original count, President Judge David Ashworth last week granted the petitioners a recount of their precinct’s ballots, but declined to insist it be done by hand.

A recount Monday by the county Board of Elections via a different ballot tabulation machine than the one used in the primary found no change in the results: Incumbent state Rep. Bryan Cutler received 514 votes to challenger Anne Weston’s 153. Cutler won the GOP primary to represent the 100th District by 40 points, or 3,500 votes.

The petitioners’ appeal to Commonwealth Court claims Ashworth erred by not insisting on a hand recount, citing the portion of state election law that says when a petition for recount has been properly submitted, a judge will direct the ballots “be correctly counted by persons designated by such court or judge.”

The petitioners argue the “by persons” designation in the statue means the recount must be done by hand, not machine.

In an opinion filed with the court, Ashworth called the appeal “meritless,” saying the argument put forward “is nonsensical and cherry-picks a phrase from a sentence to be interpreted in isolation from the context of the whole.” The statute, Ashworth says, is “silent as to the manner” in which those persons should conduct the recount.

Ashworth argues the statute clearly instructs a judge to select individuals to perform the recount, but does not specify how that recount be conducted, and that nothing in the statute nor case law indicates any other interpretation.

Andrew Teitelman, a lawyer representing the petitioners, declined to comment, saying only that the appellees’ legal arguments would be explained in detail in future briefings.

