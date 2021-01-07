An animal rights group is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who can help identify the person who shot and killed a domestic cat with a crossbow last week.

Ephrata police say the cat, which the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals described as a brown brindled feline with a white underbelly, was found in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Millway Road in Ephrata Township Saturday afternoon. The cat had been shot with a carbon crossbow arrow, police said.

PETA said in a press release Thursday that nearby residents heard an animal crying throughout the night, and its body wasn't discovered until the following morning.

A reward of up to $5,000 will be given to anyone who can provide information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the unidentified shooter on animal cruelty charges, PETA said.

“This cat died alone, crying out in terror and agony — a stark reminder that cats are always in danger when roaming outside,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is urging anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever committed this terrible crime can face consequences.”

PETA urged anyone with information that can help solve the investigation to contact Officer Rivera of the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200, extension 236.

The animal rights group said in a press release that cats should never been left outdoors unattended, noting that unmonitored felines are at risk of contracting deadly diseases or being struck by vehicles, aside from the possibility of being purposefully harmed by humans.