Sybil is a friendly female Lab mix, hoping to find a forever home to call her own.

She was found walking down a country road with an injured paw, most likely abandoned. Every attempt to find her owner failed.

Sybil is about 8 years old, has all her vaccines, has been wormed and is housebroken. She also knows commands such as shaking paws and sitting up on her back legs for treats, and she rolls over for belly rubs. She is good with children and other pets and walks well on a leash. She would make a very good companion for someone because of her gentle personality.

She will be patiently waiting for someone to come and take her home. To arrange a meeting with Sybil, call the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals at 717-397-8922. ORCA is on call 24/7 for all animal emergencies.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Masters, a 1-year-old black and white male shorthair cat, was still available late this week at the Pennsylvania SPCA-Lancaster Center.