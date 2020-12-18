Chester is a sweetheart. A domestic shorthair male, he purrs and “makes biscuits” all the time. And he’d love to join your household.

Chester was found by a staff member and brought in because he had wounds on his tail. Upon investigation it was discovered that the wounds were from him chewing on it because of fleas.

Staff also discovered that he is positive for feline immunodeficiency virus, but he can live a long healthy life with the virus. At this time, he is completely healthy and has much love to give.

Chester is about 2 years old, neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines. At this time, Pet Pantry is doing adoptions by appointment only.

If you are interested in adoption, visit petpantrylc.org to fill out an adoption application. Once complete, an adoption coordinator will be in touch to discuss availability for a “Meet and Greet” adoption.