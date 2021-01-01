Once you become friends with Sugar Cookie, a 3-year-old mixed breed black and white dog, you’ll find she’s as sweet as her name.

And maybe, since she is looking for a forever home, you will decide to adopt her from the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Lancaster Center.

Sugar Cookie, called Shug for short, can play fetch for hours. She has the biggest, goofiest smile, and would love to sit on your feet and lean back on you for some quality snugglin’.

She is a shy lady at first, however. To get to know her better, you would need to commit to multiple meetings prior to adoption. This will help ensure you will be set up to be besties for life.

She is not a fan of cats, so the home would need to have no felines. She also can be picky with canine companions. And she would do best in a home with children 13 or older.

Sugar Cookie, who weighs 57 pounds, is spayed.

Our facility is open by appointment only. If you are interested in meeting Sugar Cookie or another animal, please contact us via email at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about our new adoption process and to schedule a meet and greet appointment.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Macy, a 12-year-old cat, was adopted from the Humane League of Lancaster County.