Sophie, a female pit bull, is an explorer. And right now, she is searching for a home.

Sophie came to the Humane League as an adventurous stray dreaming of a life with a loving family. She has befriended the staff, which estimates her to be about 3 years old. She is spayed.

Her perfect kingdom would include running, hiking and long walks. She would do best in an active household.

If you’re ready to add this beautiful pooch to your family, contact the Humane League at 717-393-6551. It is located at 2195 Lincoln Highway E.