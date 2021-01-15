Laddie was taken in by people who took care of him and a lot of other cats. With so many to care for, however, it was getting to be too much for them to handle, so they reached out to Pet Pantry to help find homes where they can have more attention.

So Laddie, who is about 2 1/2, is available to a good home.

He is nervous at first, but warms up over time. He will need a family that will understand this and give him a chance to get used to his new home before they see his truly wonderful personality.

When Laddie came to Pet Pantry, he had quite a few mats in his long hair that had to be shaved out, so his coat is a bit uneven right now. He will require regular brushing to make sure this does not happen again. With your help, he will be more handsome than ever!

Laddie is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

Pet Pantry is doing adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested in adoption visit our website at petpantrylc.org to fill out an adoption application. Once complete, our adoption coordinator will be in touch to discuss availability for a “meet and greet” time.

