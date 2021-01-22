Have you considered having an in-home supervisor? Someone to quietly observe the goings-on in your home and make sure you are doing things appropriately?

Well then, we have the cat for you!

Meet Sebastian, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair male. He is neutered and declawed.

Sebastian is a top-tier in-home supervisor who likes to watch from the sidelines to ensure your home is running efficiently. In his downtime, Sebastian likes to unwind with a good laser pointer.

If you need some guidance in your life, come check out Sebastian today. We think you’ll like his resume!

If you are interested in adopting Sebastian, contact the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, at 717-393-6551.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Laddie, a 2-year-old domestic longhaired cat, was still available for adoption late this week at Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.