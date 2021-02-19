Reeses is back at the Pet Pantry for the second time.

She was originally adopted out as a kitten to a good home. Unfortunately, her owner died after having a heart attack.

At that point, the owner’s daughter took Reeses home; however, this new home had a lot of other pets, both cats and dogs, and Reeses was not getting along with everyone.

Used to being the sole receiver of attention, Reeses was unhappy and was returned to Pet Pantry so that she could find a new home.

A little over a year old, Reeses is beautiful and a real sweetheart. She was originally up for adoption when she and her siblings were brought in after a dog had harmed some of them.

It has been a bit of a heartbreaking life so far for Reeses, and she is more than ready to find a forever family where she can have all of the love and pampering that she deserves.

To schedule a meet and greet, fill out an application on Pet Pantry’s website petpantrylc.org. The adoption coordinator will be in touch with you.

Pet Pantry is located at 26 Millersville Road.

