Primrose, a 4-year-old female cat, is looking for a home with adults only.

Primrose, an orange domestic shorthair, is a shy gal still working on her socialization skills. She needs a home with folks who are willing to give her the time and space she needs to learn how to truly be a house cat.

While at the shelter, she has started to learn what toys are, although she does not like the ones that make noise; they are still rather scary for her. She is a huge fan of her scratching board and treats — treats and more treats. She really likes treats!

Primrose has been spayed.

If you are interested in adopting Primrose, contact the shelter by email at

Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about her and schedule an appointment to meet her.