Pearl is a female collie, about 6 or 7, looking for her forever home.

She was rescued with a few skin injuries and was very matted. When rescued by the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals, she was running with another dog. Her friend was claimed by the owner, but sadly no one was looking for Pearl. She was taken to the vet for her skin injuries and some of our staff did a great job with her matted coat.

Pearl was very scared when she first joined us and showed that she was not given very much love and attention. She is now very loving and loves attention.

She is housebroken and has her vaccines. She likes other dogs and has been around cats and a few rabbits in our office. She loves to go for walks and would love a fenced-in yard to explore in.

If you would like to arrange a meet-and-greet, call ORCA at 717-397-8922. Pearl will be happy to visit with you.

The office is at 401 E. Orange St. ORCA is on call 24/7 for all animal emergencies.