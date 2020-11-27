Masters, a black and white male cat, is a fun-loving guy who will be your best friend for life once he warms up to you.

Masters is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He enjoys following humans from room to room, playing with feather wands and catnip, trying to catch that pesky red dot and eating yummy, yummy wet food.

He has been neutered.

Masters is available for adoption at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center.

If you are interested in adopting him, contact the shelter by email at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about him and schedule an appointment to meet him