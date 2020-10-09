Berry came to Pet Pantry with her three kittens after being found outdoors. She was a very sweet mama in need of some help.

All four were covered with fleas and were very thin. Berry, who is about 2, wasn’t producing much milk, leaving the kittens were very small for their age and weak. So they were all taken for foster care at the home of one of the rescue managers at Pet Pantry, where they received fluids and some good food. The kittens took to that right away!

Since they were all eating and doing well, the next day they were moved to a foster home with more privacy and room for the kittens to play. It was still rough going for a while as they had parasites to be treated and they had to make up for their lack of nutrition.

Once the kittens were eating pretty well without Berry, she came back to stay at the Pet Pantry for closer monitoring. She hadn’t been eating a lot because it upset her stomach and made her sick.

They did blood work at Pet Pantry and figured out a diet that worked for Berry, which helped her grow stronger. When she was well enough, she was spayed. She now has a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption.

Berry is a very sweet lady. She loves to be petted and loved on and is fine with being picked up and held. She will even purr for you! She settles in pretty quickly to new situations and other pets don’t seem to bother her much.

If you are interested in adopting Berry, visit petpantrylc.org to fill out an adoption application. The rescue manager will be in touch to schedule a meetup.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Buddy, a 5-year-old cat, was still available for adoption late this week at Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.