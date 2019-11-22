The Brothers J are looking for a place to call home.
These are three kittens that were abandoned at our shelter in one of the outside dog runs overnight in a broken, taped-up cat carrier. Attached was a note that read, “Please find them a good home, I cannot keep them.”
The three brothers are Jaden, who is orange; John, who is gray; and Jackson, who is black.
All three kittens were underweight, covered in fleas and dirt and desperately in need of medical care. Following a successful medical plan and foster care, the Brothers J are now healthy and ready to be adopted into loving homes.
They are available at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
LAST WEEK’S PET
Petey, a 1-year-old orange domestic shorthair male, has been adopted from Furever Home Adoption Center.