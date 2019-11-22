Three Kittens 1.jpg
Three kittens called "The Brothers J" for Pet of the Week at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, Pa. on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

The Brothers J are looking for a place to call home.

These are three kittens that were abandoned at our shelter in one of the outside dog runs overnight in a broken, taped-up cat carrier. Attached was a note that read, “Please find them a good home, I cannot keep them.”

The three brothers are Jaden, who is orange; John, who is gray; and Jackson, who is black.

All three kittens were underweight, covered in fleas and dirt and desperately in need of medical care. Following a successful medical plan and foster care, the Brothers J are now healthy and ready to be adopted into loving homes.

They are available at the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

