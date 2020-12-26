Macy, a 12-year-old female calico cat, is looking for a new home after ending up at the Humane League when her previous owner died.

Macy has lusciously long fur and is incredibly delightful to be around. Her ideal home would be calm and quiet, just like her. A home like this will allow her the time she needs to come out of her shell. You may need to be a little patient for her to adjust to her new surroundings, but it will be totally worth the wait.

Macy has been spayed.

If you are interested in adopting her, visit the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, or call 717-393-6551.

