Leo, a 4-year-old pit bull-boxer mix, is one pretty cool guy. He came into the shelter after his family could no longer care for him.

Leo is about 70 pounds and would do best in a dog savvy home with adults and older teens. He’s super playful and would do well in a home with a dog of similar size and energy level. However, he is not a fan of cats or small dogs.

If you’re looking for an active partner in all things adventurous, adopt Leo.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Lancaster Center is now scheduling adoption meet and greets by appointment only.

If you are interested in meeting Leo, contact the shelter by email at Lancaster@pspca.org to learn more about him and schedule an appointment to meet him.

