Josie is a very sweet, independent domestic shorthair cat looking for a home, preferably where all children are over age 10.

She prefers to decide whether she is in the mood to be social or not. Sometimes a lady just needs time to herself!

Josie, who is orange, white and gray, is 10 months old. She enjoys treats and is learning how wonderful snuggles can be, but she still likes to decide for herself. She enjoys good conversation and does like scratches behind her ears.

Josie, who is spayed, is available for adoption at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St. For more information or to schedule an appointment to meet Josie, email Lancaster@pspca.org.