Scurrying their way to be the first Pets of the Week of 2021 are Jester and Harley Quinn, two energetic female gerbils.

They love to dig and burrow and make really good use of all the empty toilet paper tubes that are laying around — you won’t believe how fast they can chew those up!

Jester and Harley Quinn are super sweet gals who are hoping to start the new year off right with the perfect family. If you are looking for two pets to keep you entertained this year, you won’t want to miss out on them!

To set up a visit, contact the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, at 717-393-6551.