Henrietta, a 1-year-old domestic shorthair cat, arrived at Pet Pantry with her litter of seven kittens.

She had been found as a stray and taken in by a woman who cared for her and helped care for the kittens once Henrietta gave birth.

The kittens have all been placed in their forever homes, but Henrietta is still waiting. She is a bit shy, but she has a very sweet personality and cannot wait to find a home of her own where she can be comfortable and let it shine through.

At this time, Pet Pantry is doing adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested in adoption, visit petpantrylc.org to fill out an adoption application.

Once complete, our adoption coordinator will be in touch to discuss availability for a “Meet and Greet” adoption.

Pet Pantry is located at 26 Millersville Road.