Susie, a stunning 15-year-old female cat, needs a new home.

Since she is a mature and sophisticated lady, she will need a calm and quiet enviroment. And she will need your patience as she grows accustomed to your home.

But it will be totally worth the wait — Susie will be the best roommate you ever had.

If you would to meet Susie, contact the Humane League, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, at 717-393-6551.

LAST WEEK’S PET

• Reeses, a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair cat, was adopted from Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.