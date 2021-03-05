Dean, a domestic shorthair cat who is about 7 months old, was brought to Pet Pantry with his siblings and mom.

They were strays living outside and a very nice man took care of them until there was room for them here. They are all now looking for forever homes.

Dean is house-trained and would be fine in a home with other cats and children

Adoption fees are $125 plus tax for kittens 2-6 months; $85 plus tax for adults 7 months to 6 years; and $65 plus tax for seniors 7 years and older. All of our adoptable cats are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. For kittens that are too young to receive all of their vaccines before being adopted, we will provide the vaccinations they need when they come of age at our clinic for no extra charge. Appointments will be made at adoption.

At this time, we are doing adoptions by appointment only. If you are interested in adoption, please visit our website at petpantrylc.org to fill out an application. Once complete, our adoption coordinator will be in touch to discuss availability for a meet and greet.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Susie, a 15-year-old female domestic shorthair cat, was adopted from the Humane League of Lancaster County.