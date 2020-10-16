Cider, a 6-year-old domestic short-haired cat, is looking for her forever home.

While the staff doesn’t know a lot about Cider, they know she is as sweet as her name.

Cider and a few of her friends at the Humane League, were taken from a home with nearly 200 cats. But you wouldn’t have guessed that as she follows her humans around for pets — she can’t get enough — and loves to play with toys.

Cider, who is spayed, is ready to put the past behind and start fresh with a new family.

If you would like to meet Cider, schedule an adoption appointment by calling 717-393-6551. The Humane League is at 2195 Lincoln Highway East.