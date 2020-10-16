Cider is a 6 year old spayed domestic short hair female who is the Pet of the Week for Oct. 16, 2020. She is available for adoption at Humane League of Lancaster County 2195 Lincoln Highway East.

Cider, a 6-year-old domestic short-haired cat, is looking for her forever home.

While the staff doesn’t know a lot about Cider, they know she is as sweet as her name.

Cider and a few of her friends at the Humane League, were taken from a home with nearly 200 cats. But you wouldn’t have guessed that as she follows her humans around for pets — she can’t get enough — and loves to play with toys.

Cider, who is spayed, is ready to put the past behind and start fresh with a new family.

If you would like to meet Cider, schedule an adoption appointment by calling 717-393-6551. The Humane League is at 2195 Lincoln Highway East.