Morgan is a very friendly kitten found by a caring person who took him out of the recent snowstorm.

The person who found him already had cats and could not provide him with a home to call his own, so Morgan is now with the Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals temporarily until a permanent home can be found.

Morgan is about 4 months old, has received his kitten shots, been dewormed and tested negative for feline leukemia, and has a very friendly personality. He loves playing with his toys and climbing in the cat tree.

He would love to have a meet and greet, which can be arranged by calling ORCA at 717-397-8922. He will be waiting for a visit!

ORCA, 610 N. Lime St., is on call 24/7 for all animal emergencies.

LAST WEEK'S PET

Josie, a 10-month-old domestic shorthair female cat, was still available for adoption late this week at Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center.