Alice was born as an outdoor kitty, but she’s ready to find an indoor forever home.

Alice, who is about a year and a half old, grew up with her mother and siblings. A kind family nearby with a love for cats fed them and had them all spayed and neutered. They eventually contacted Pet Pantry to find them permanent homes.

Although she is a sweetheart, Alice may be a little nervous at first and need some time to adjust to a new home. She came to Pet Pantry with her brothers. She would do fine by herself but would love to have one of her brothers as a companion, too.

She is marked as special needs because of luxating patella, a condition in which her knee sometimes pops out of place and can cause her to limp. There is a surgery that can correct the problem if it worsens.

Also, a new family should be aware that her brother, Emmet, had some urinary crystals form last year. The whole family was put on a special diet and since then he has been fine. Urinary problems such as crystals can run in the family, so it may be best to keep Alice on a special diet.

With these issues, anyone adopting Alice should take her to their own veterinarian to develop a long-term plan for her health.

As a special needs cat, Alice may cost a little more in veterinary care to keep her healthy. But if you give her a chance, she will pay you back in love and companionship for the rest of her life.

To schedule a meet and greet, fill out an application on Pet Pantry’s website petpantrylc.org. The adoption coordinator will be in touch with you.

Pet Pantry is located at 26 Millersville Road.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Sebastian, a 7-year-old domestic shorthair cat, has been adopted from the Humane League of Lancaster County.