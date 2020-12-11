Rhubarb is estimated to be 4 years old. The cat is the sweetest gentleman you will ever meet.

When he arrived at Pet Pantry he could not see very well, having what is called entropion with all four of his eye lids. That is when the eyelid curls in and the lashes rub against your eye. It is very painful.

The rescue team went right to work on getting the surgery done to correct his eyelids. Now he is ready to find a furever home.

To schedule a meet and greet, fill out an application on Pet Pantry’s website petpantrylc.org. The adoption coordinator will be in touch with you.

Pet Pantry is located at 26 Millersville Road.