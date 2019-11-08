Zelda, a domestic shorthaired cat, is looking for a new home after her owner moved to a new home where pets aren’t allowed.
Zelda, who is about 5 years old, is very sweet and outgoing. She loves attention from people and will give head boops and rub on you, seeking to be petted. She has adjusted very quickly to life at Pet Pantry and enjoys the company from volunteers and visitors, but would be thrilled to find a forever home of her own.
She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.
Zelda is available for adoption at Pet Pantry’s main facility, 26 Millersville Road. If you are interested in adopting her, you will need to fill out an adoption application. Applications are available at any of their adoption center locations as well as online at petpantrylc.org.