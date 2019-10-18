Can’t resist a handsome dog with a winning smile? Then you might want to check out Theodore at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s Lancaster location.

Theodore, a terrier/American pit bull mix, is about 4 years old. He came to the SPCA as a stray.

Theodore, who is neutered, loves long walks, playing in the leaves and snuggling close. He is a free spirit.

If you’d like to meet Theodore, he is at the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Lancaster center, 848 S. Prince St. Center hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Minnie, a 4-month-old silver domestic shorthair male, was still available for adoption late this week at Furever Home Adoption Center.