Spooky, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire mix, is looking for a new home.
Spooky is a shy boy who takes a bit of time to warm up to new people, so his ideal family would consist of adults who can give him space and time to come around, and who can continue working with his fear of strangers.
Once he warms up to you, Spooky will be happy as your new 60-pound lap dog, and he’ll express his love and affection for you by wedging himself in your favorite chair while you’re sitting in it.
He is a clever, focused boy, and happy to learn anything you want to teach him.
Spooky is available for adoption at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St.
For more information or to schedule a visit, email lancaster@pspca.org.
LAST WEEK’S PET
Polly, a 4-month-old calico domestic shorthair female, was still available for adoption from the Humane League of Lancaster County.