Marching into the Pet of the Week spot is Scout, a stunning 5-year-old, dilute tortie looking for a fun-loving human to call her own.
When you first meet this lovely lady, she tends to be quiet and reserved, rubbing against your legs, asking for pets and curling up in your lap.
Remember there are two sides to every story though, and Scout is a complex novel. Once this girl becomes comfortable in a home, she gets bursts of happiness or “zoomies” and will love to run and play. She also likes to be aware of her surroundings and enjoys perching herself in high places, so she makes the best lookout.
Scout, who is spayed, is available for adoption at the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East.
LAST WEEK’S PET
Midnight, a 5-month-old female black lab mix, has been adopted from ORCA.