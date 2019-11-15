Petey is a 1-year-old orange domestic shorthair male available for adoption through Furever Home Adoption Center in East Petersburg.

Petey was surrendered to Furever Home by his owners because he would not share the home with their other cat. He got along very well with their dog, but wanted to be the only cat in the home.

Petey is extremely affectionate and wants to be wherever humans are. He loves to snuggle and would be a wonderful companion.

He has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on his vaccines. He is front declawed and litterbox trained.

Petey is available for adoption at the Furever Home Adoption facility at 5984 Main St., East Petersburg. The adoption center is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Furever Home is a unique animal facility where cats live in an open, cage-free environment. The facility stays open solely through donations and fundraising events. Furever Home is holding its annual holiday vendor shopping event at the Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, on Saturday, Nov. 23. It is free and pet friendly.

For more information about animals or events at Furever Home, visit fureverhomeadoptioncenter.com.

Furever Home Adoption Center is a member of Lancaster Coalition for Animal Rescue, Education and Services.

