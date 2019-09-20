Monty is a very friendly chocolate lab with a calm and happy personality. He is available for adoption from Organization for Responsible Care of Animals, 401 E. Orange St.

Monty came to ORCA after the organization received a call that a dog had been shot. A member of the emergency staff responded and discovered that the dog had a bullet hole on the side of his snout between his eye and his nose. After spending some time at the veterinarian, the dog was released with medication and a lot of hope that the wound would heal with no problems. Monty is now finished with all his medicine, and the wound is healing very well.

Monty is approximately 5 years old. He did great with housebreaking, does well with cats, walks well on a leash and happily wags his tail to greet anyone he meets along the way. He will be a great friend and companion to someone who will give him love and a better life. A member of the ORCA staff is teaching him a few commands and describes Monty as being a great dog.

Anyone wanting to arrange a visit to meet Monty can call the ORCA hotline at 717-397-8922 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

ORCA is on call 24 hours seven days a week for all animal emergencies.

LAST WEEK’S PET

Diamond, a 2-year-old female pit bull mix, was still available for adoption late this week at the Pennsylvania SPCA-Lancaster Center.